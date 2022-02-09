The two leaders, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, have agreed to an Action Plan on ways to ensure women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in the settlement process of the Cyprus problem, the United Nations Spokesperson in Cyprus, Aleem Siddique, said in an announcement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, in response to the request of the United Nations Security Council in its Resolution 2587 (2021), the Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and the Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, “have agreed to an Action Plan on ways to ensure women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in the settlement process/an eventual settlement process in Cyprus.”

The Action Plan was developed by the Technical Committee on Gender Equality, the statement adds, and includes practical recommendations addressing “three key questions: how to ensure women’s full, equal and meaningful representation; how to engage with civil society, including women’s organisations in order to solicit their views; and, how to include a gender perspective in the settlement process/an eventual settlement process in Cyprus.”

It also said that, on January 27, in its resolution 2618 (2022), the United Nations Security Council welcomed the joint Action Plan on ensuring women’s participation in peace talks and encouraged the sides to ensure the needs and perspectives of women are addressed in a future settlement.

“The Technical Committee on Gender Equality looks forward to presenting the Action Plan and will invite civil society, including women’s organisations, to an online meeting in the near future to initiate a conversation on the way ahead,” it concludes.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

