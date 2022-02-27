Two people are due to be appear in court charged with the murder of Susan Ioannou in Edmonton.

Deka Omar, 23 (25.09.98), of no fixed address, and Philip Sherwin, 60 (05.01.61), of South Eastern Avenue, N9, were charged on Saturday, 26 February.

They are both due to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 28 February.

Police were called at 20:32hrs on Monday, 21 February to reports that a 58-year-old woman was found with injuries at a residential property on Church Street, N9.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been formally identified as Susan Ioannou.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Tuesday, 22 February was unable to determine her cause of death. Further enquiries are ongoing.