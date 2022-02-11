Two men have been charged after police quickly responded to a report of a burglary in Brookmans Park.

Police were called at around 2.45pm on Thursday 3 February to a report of a burglary in Bluebridge Road. Officers from Operation Scorpion* were in the area and immediately attended the scene. The two suspects were subsequently arrested within 15 minutes of the report coming in.

Lee Foran, aged 44, of Highbury Quadrant in North London, and John Vanner, aged 57, of Comet Way have both been charged with the following offences:

A burglary in Bluebridge Road, Brookmans Park, on Thursday 3 FebruaryA burglary in Willow Corner, Bayford, on Thursday 20 JanuaryA burglary in Dellsome Lane, Welham Green, on Monday 31 JanuaryFraud by false representation

They will appear at St Albans Crown Court on Monday 7 March.

Welwyn Hatfield Chief Inspector Kash Hussain said: “Operation Scorpion and our detectives in the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit work closely together to investigate burglary reports and suspicious incidents, proactively targeting those areas.

“If you see something suspicious and believe it’s a crime in action, please call 999 straight away if you can rather than waiting to report it later. As these arrests show, we can get there quickly to help you.”

*Operation Scorpion is a specialist unit that tackles acquisitive crime – such as burglaries, robberies and drug offences – by relentlessly pursuing criminals and bringing them to justice.

To receive police messages about a range of topics including burglaries, scams and missing people in your local area, sign up to OWL (opens in a new window).

You can use our community voice platform ‘echo’ to let us know what you think we should be prioritising in your area. Your feedback will help towards shaping our local policing priorities, initiatives and campaigns. Visit the following and tell us your thoughts:

Welwyn Hatfield North (opens in a new window) (Welwyn West, Welwyn East, Haldens, Sherrards, Handside, Peartree and Panshanger)

Welwyn Hatfield South (opens in a new window) (Hollybush, Cuffley, Howlands, Northaw, Hatfield East, Hatfield South, Welham Green, Brookmans Park and Little Heath)

Welwyn Hatfield West (opens in a new window) (Hatfield Villages, Hatfield Central, Hatfield South West and the University of Hertfordshire)