“We know our customers deserve better than this and that is why we’re urging the RMT to talk to us so we can find a resolution to this dispute and call off this action, which is threatening London’s recovery from the pandemic”

Londoners whose journeys rely on Tube connections are advised to work from home if they can, consider different modes and allow extra time for essential journeys

Other TfL services will run, but are likely to be significantly busier

Strike action has been called despite there being no proposals tabled on pensions or conditions, and no job losses

TfL’s actions to make London Underground more efficient and financially sustainable – including an independent review of its pension arrangements – are in response to Government conditions of funding agreement

There is likely to be no service on the London Underground network on Tuesday 1 March and Thursday 3 March due to planned RMT strike action. On those days Transport for London (TfL) is urging customers whose journeys rely on the Tube to work from home if they can, consider alternative modes of transport and leave extra time for essential journeys.

The planned action is also likely to severely impact services on Wednesday 2 March and Friday 4 March, particularly in the morning, up until 09:00. Customers are advised to travel later, check before they travel and consider whether their journeys are essential.

This action comes as part of a dispute over pensions, jobs and conditions – despite the fact no proposals have been tabled on pensions or terms and conditions, and nobody has or will lose their jobs because of the proposals TfL has set out on jobs. TfL has met the RMT at the conciliation service ACAS twice in the last two weeks, but no progress has been made on avoiding the strike action. TfL welcomes talks today (Monday 28 February) with the RMT and is hopeful that these will have a positive outcome for London.

Last week, weekday ridership on the Tube hit two-thirds of pre-pandemic levels for the first time, with ridership on Saturday reaching 85 per cent of pre-pandemic levels – rising to 90 per cent at certain times. This week’s strike action will hamper the encouraging progress made to restore ridership, which is vital for TfL’s finances and the city’s recovery from the pandemic.

TfL will do all it can to provide as many transport options as possible during the strike action, with enhanced bus services running where possible and additional staffed Santander Cycles hubs to guarantee customers can hire and dock bikes. Other TfL services, including buses, DLR, London Overground, Trams and TfL Rail, are not affected by the strike action and will be running but will be busier than normal.

TfL expects London’s roads to be congested. Customers in central London are advised to walk, cycle or use a rental e-scooter for all or part of their journeys where possible if the planned action goes ahead.

Andy Lord, TfL’s Chief Operating Officer, said:

‘I would ask anyone who needs to use the Tube on 1 and 3 March to check before they make their journey, consider whether they are able to work from home and use alternative modes of transport where possible. It’s highly unlikely there will be an Underground service running during the strike action and services are likely to be affected on the mornings of 2 and 4 March too. I apologise to customers for this and understand they will be frustrated by this strike action, but urge them not to take it out on those who are trying to help.

‘We haven’t proposed any changes to pensions or terms and conditions, and nobody has or will lose their jobs because of the proposals we have set out, so this action is completely unnecessary. We know our customers deserve better than this and that is why we’re urging the RMT to talk to us so we can find a resolution to this dispute and call off this action, which is threatening London’s recovery from the pandemic.’

Further information will be available ahead of, and during, the strikes at tfl.gov.uk/tube-strike as well as on the TfL Go app and Journey Planner.

TfL strongly encourages customers to wear face coverings on its services to drive down transmission of the virus and keep each other as safe as possible.

The strike action has been called despite assurances from TfL that nobody will lose their jobs because of proposals, and fewer than 50 per cent of RMT members voting in favour of industrial action. The RMT is being encouraged to work with TfL rather than disrupting London’s recovery in response to no job losses and no proposals on pensions or terms and conditions.

As part of previous funding agreements, the Government has required TfL to work towards achieving financial sustainability by April 2023. This means TfL must speed up its pre-pandemic savings programme. As part of this, TfL has been engaging with its trade unions and staff to seek their views on how it can make London Underground more efficient and financially sustainable, while continuing to deliver the highest standards of safety, reliability and customer service. TfL has committed to its staff and trade unions that the safety of staff and customers will always remain paramount and the changes will protect as many jobs as possible for the people who work for TfL today, allowing more flexibility to adapt to changing customer requirements.

TfL is completely committed to its renowned customer service offer, with stations staffed at all times while trains are operating but must bring staffing levels in line with customer need while protecting as many jobs as possible. This will be done by not recruiting into certain currently unfilled posts, or those that become vacant as people leave the organisation. London Underground will remain well staffed, with more than 4,500 station staff available across the network to assist customers and keep them safe, supplemented by enforcement teams and police colleagues.

There are no plans for changes on pensions. Sir Brendan Barber, with the support of pensions expert Joanne Segars, is leading and facilitating an independent review of TfL’s pension arrangements, which is a condition of the 1 June Government funding agreement. Sir Brendan is committed to fully involving stakeholders throughout the review process, including all TfL’s recognised trade unions, gathering their input and regularly sharing observations and relevant information. This is simply a review and there are no plans for change. The review remains ongoing and no recommendations have yet been made.