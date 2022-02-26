Tsemberi Fashion Project is the first sustainable fashion project that brings together young Cypriot fashion designers from across the island and invites them to create new sustainable and zero-waste designs inspired by the Cypriot cultural heritage.

Their creations will be presented at an exhibition that will take place in May 2022 in Nicosia, Cyprus. The team envisions transferring this exhibition to different countries of the world, to promote Cypriot culture and the young designers of Cyprus.

The Tsemberi Fashion Project team consists of 20 young Cypriots living both in Cyprus, the UK and the Netherlands, working remotely in different departments from Marketing, Coordination to Event Curation.

Climate change has been a primary concern for citizens and governments across the globe. Notably, the fashion industry is one of the main contributors to this issue, as it is the second most polluting industry in the world (when it comes to ocean pollution). Therefore, this project aims to raise awareness on the various fashion sustainability practices everyone can adopt in their everyday lives to minimise their clothing waste. Likewise, Tsemberi Fashion Project draws inspiration from the sustainability practices utilised by their ancestors, as they like to remind their community that sustainability has always been a key aspect of Cypriot culture.

Regarding the sustainable fashion aspect of the project, the fashion designers are using only second-hand fabrics alongside zero-waste technics to minimise their fashion waste. Likewise, the project is in collaboration with Fashion Revolution (Cyprus branch), which is an NGO that fights for more a sustainable and ethical fashion industry that is helping us achieve their goals. (https://www.instagram.com/fashrev_cy/)

In September, the Tsemberi team had the honour of meeting His Excellency the High Commissioner of Cyprus in the UK Mr. Andreas Kakouris to present their fashion project. The presentation was also attended by the Cultural Counsellor of the Ministry of Education and Culture of Cyprus at the High Commission of Cyprus in the UK Dr. Marios Psaras @culturalchcuk, the COO of the @royalcwsociety Mr. Nathan McKenzie and Head of Public Affairs Miss Elizabeth Van Der Valk.

The fashion project is sponsored by the Royal Commonwealth Society, is done in collaboration with Fashion Revolution Cyprus and has the support of the British High Commission in Cyprus, the Commonwealth Fashion Council, University of Cyprus, Cyprus Inno, NIMAC and Stelios Foundation.

Founders: Anastasia Phillipou and Christina Dymioti.

