Upcoming weekend closures that may affect you:
10pm Friday 4 March to 5am Monday 7 March:
• The Holmesdale Tunnel exit slip
• M25 clockwise entry slip
• A10 southbound between Great Eastern Way and junction 25
• The northern and eastern sections of the junction roundabout, from the M25 clockwise exit slip to the Holmesdale Tunnel exit slip
10pm Friday 11 March to 5am Monday 14 March:
• The M25 clockwise exit slip
• A10 northbound between Bullsmoor Lane and junction 25
• The southern and western sections of the junction roundabout, from the Holmesdale Tunnel exit slip to the M25 clockwise exit slip