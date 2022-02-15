A tragedy focusing on irregular migration in Cyprus unfolded on Tuesday after a three year-old girl was found wandering alone in the buffer zone near Athienou around four in the morning.

Members of a UN patrol had found the child who was taken to the Athienou Police station where social services were informed and came to collect her.

Police in the government-controlled areas were later informed by the UN that her Pakistani parents who tried to cross the green line dividing Cyprus had lost their twin children in the dark early hours. And that the girl’s twin who was also missing but later found at Pournara migrant reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia.