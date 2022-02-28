KOPA are pleased to have secured the services of the vastly experienced & well respected Haringey Borough FC coaches (who have KOPA in their DNA) – Tom Loizou- Dave Cumberbatch- Johnny Fitsiou- Tucker O’Donaghue – Alexie Nicolaides.
The KOPA shirts & training tops will carry the name of Petros Michael, a legend within KOPA who sadly passed away in 2020 which have been donated in Petros memory by The Kyprianou family.
CMB Partners are also sponsoring the training tops.
First game is on Friday 4th March will be against Pro Route Academy- who showcase players released by professional clubs, so this will be a good first test.
Two- three further games will be arranged between now and the end of the season.
Please come and support your representative side.
Haringey Borough FC, Coles Park, N17 7JP
(Carpark £1 per hour)
FREE ENTRY
Friday 4th March 2022
7.45pm KO
Everyone is welcome !!