KOPA are pleased to have secured the services of the vastly experienced & well respected Haringey Borough FC coaches (who have KOPA in their DNA) – Tom Loizou- Dave Cumberbatch- Johnny Fitsiou- Tucker O’Donaghue – Alexie Nicolaides.

The KOPA shirts & training tops will carry the name of Petros Michael, a legend within KOPA who sadly passed away in 2020 which have been donated in Petros memory by The Kyprianou family.