The Thyateira project is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Centre of Hellenic studies, Kings College London.

It will take place on Saturday 26th February 2022 at 18.00 at All Saints Cathedral , Camden London NW1 0JA.

An evening to celebrate the history and art of the Greek Orthodox communities in London as part of the centenary of the Archdiocese of Thyatiera and Great Britain.

The Thyateira project recorded the history , buildings ,tangible and intangible cultural heritage assets that are associated with the Orthodox communities of London which run under the aegis of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople.