The Bees returned to winning ways after beating Aldershot Town 3-1 in the Vanarama National League at The EBB Stadium.

Dean Brennan’s side opened the scoring in the 5th minute after Rob Hall took the ball down the right flank and fired it across goal, through the bodies and into the bottom corner.

Hall was influential again in the second goal after he recovered Wes Fonguck’s corner from going out of play.

The Bees’ No. 7 then played it to Reiss Greenidge who picked out the run of Sam Beard towards the back post for him to hammer it home.

Mark Molesley’s side looked to find a way back into the contest but Tommy Willard’s cross and Corey Jordan’s header failed to trouble Aston Oxborough’s goal.

Hall’s free-kick from a wide-angle in the 28th minute caused more problems for the hosts after it was flicked on by Beard before getting cleared off the line by an Aldershot defender.

Hall almost scored his second of the afternoon just before the break after he drove forward with the ball from the halfway line and unleashed a powerful effort towards the bottom corner to force Mitch Walker into a diving save.

The Bees added a third in the 53rd minute after Fonguck won the ball high up the pitch and threaded it through to Adam Marriott who took the ball in his stride and rifled it into the bottom corner to score his second in as many games.

Serhat Tasdemir almost made an immediate impact off the bench after his low shot from Jordan Thomas’ cross into the centre of the box went wide of the target just before the hour mark.

The Shots almost pulled one back in the 71st minute after Harrison Panayiotou’s shot from close-range was blocked by Ben Richards-Everton.

An Aldershot attacker was first to the loose ball but sent the rebound just over the crossbar.

Mark Molesley’s side went close again in the 76th minute as Ryan Glover played the ball into Mo Sylla who turned and shot at goal to force Oxborough to get down low and make a save.

Willard scored the Shots’ first of the afternoon with just minutes remaining after he brought the ball infield and curled it in off the post from range.

Aldershot pushed players forward in search of a second goal straight afterwards but it was to no avail as the Bees secured the points.

Aldershot: Mitch Walker, Kodi Lyons-Foster © (Scott Wilson 68’), Toby Edser, Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong (Ryan Glover 35’), Harrison Panayiotou, Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain, Corey Jordan, Mo Sylla, Giles Phillips, Jayden Harris (James Vennings 35’), Tommy Willard. Subs (not used): Callum Coulter, Brad Webb.

Goals: Willard (90+3’).

Bees: Aston Oxborough, Jordan Thomas, Ben Richards-Everton, Rob Hall, Daniel Powell, Adam Marriott (Serhat Tasdemir 57’), Reiss Greenidge, Wes Fonguck (Kian Flanagan 82’), Harry Taylor ©, Sam Beard (Teddy Howe 75’), Sam Woods. Subs (not used): Jake Askew, Josh Payne.

Goals: Hall (5’), Beard (16’), Marriott (53’).

Referee: Lloyd Wood.

Attendance: 1,887 (131 away).