The victim of a fatal stabbing in Enfield has been identified as detectives continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

The victim has been named as 18-year-old Donovan Allen from Hemel Hempstead. His next of kin are aware and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Detectives launched an investigation after receiving reports of a stabbing at approximately 18:10hrs on Monday, 7 February in Ayley Croft, Enfield.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and found Donovan injured.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he sadly died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination held on Wednesday, 9 February found that Donovan died from a single stab wound to the chest.

The Met’s Specialist Crime Command continues to lead the murder investigation.

A 14-year-old male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He has been released on bail until a date in early March.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, leading the investigation, said: “We are providing specialist support to Donovan’s family as they go through the most unimaginable of times and we are doing everything we can to identify who may be responsible for his murder.

“Donovan’s family deserve to know what happened to him and we are working hard to give them those answers. Our investigation is continuing at pace but I want to reiterate my appeals to anyone that may have witnessed the incident or knows anything about who may have be involved.

“We urgently need to speak to anyone with information, particularly anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious in the vicinity of Bonnington House, Ayley Croft in Enfield on Monday, 7 February at around 18:00hrs. Did you see anyone running away from the area or notice anything out of the ordinary?

“Even if you think the information you have may not be of great importance, please share it with police as it may help us piece together the events that led to Donovan’s tragic death.”

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, in charge of local policing for Enfield and Haringey, said: “The family of this young man have been devastated by his death and my thoughts are with them.

“Detectives are working at pace to investigate this attack and I would also add my appeal to the public to get in touch if they have any information that could help the investigation.

“Police officers remain in the area, where they are speaking to members of the public and doing door-to-door enquiries. Local residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area and I would encourage anyone who has concerns to please speak to officers

“We remain committed to working with the local community to address any concerns they may have.”

Anyone with any images or footage relevant to the investigation is asked to upload them by visiting the online major portal:

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS22T50-PO1

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting reference CAD 5753/07FEB. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Any young people who have information about violence, firearms or knife crime, can visit Fearless where they can pass on information anonymously – your I.P address will not be traced. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.