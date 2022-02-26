UK Cypriot charity campaigner, YouTuber, author and television presenter, Nikki Lilly Christou, has launched her Revolution X Nikki Lilly collaboration make-up range.

The products include: –

Sweet Neutrals Palette – the perfect nude palette containing 4 sweet shimmers and 5 mug-nificent mattes;

Pastel Delights Palette – add a pop of colour to your makeup look with 5 sweet shimmers and 4 mouth-watering mattes;

Juicy Pout Set – a menu of 3 luscious and long-lasting lip oils to give your lips some serious TLC, containing 3 fabulous flavours: Vanilla Latte, Café Miel and Caramel Apple Macchiato;

Better Than Coffee Palette – this multi-use must have is the way to begin your morning routine, containing 8 beverage inspired shades, this palette is the perfect recipe for a dewy base and tinted lip;

A set of exclusive Nikki Lilly synthetic mink lashes.

The complete vegan and cruelty free make up range is on sale now online and in Superdrug, Boots and other stores.

Nikki said, “As a little girl, I used to visit shops and look at all the make-up and palettes but wow, now I have my own! Always dream big, anything is possible xx.”