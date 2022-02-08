Your messages will be printed on the bench panels. See image for an example of the structure.

We’d like to hear from residents of all ages.

What to include:

A short personalised statement or poem on what the new Memorial Woodland will mean to you. For example, you could include memories of loved ones whose lives were sadly lost, a description of what Barnet means to you, or your vision for the new woodland.

Please keep your message to no more than 250 words. If you’d only like to include a line or two, that’s fine too.

Email your quotes and poems to [email protected]External link by no later than Sunday 20 Feb