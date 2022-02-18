Storm Eunice is sweeping across the country, with a number of weather warnings in place for the UK – including rare red warnings for wind.

The Met Office has said it fears “significant gusts” could cause a danger to life, with Britons urged to stay at home today.

The Met Office has issued a Red Weather Warning for London due to extremely strong winds predicted throughout Friday. We are suspending frontline services, including rubbish and recycling collections, street cleaning and non-urgent housing repairs, to keep our staff safe and so our teams can focus on the clean-up after the storm. Our libraries and council-run nurseries are also closed, and parks, playgrounds and cemeteries will remain closed until it is safe to reopen.

Try and avoid travel if you can and secure loose items in gardens and on balconies. Please report any fallen trees online. You can check the Met Office website for the latest updates.