On Sunday 6th March we will be holding a Stem Cell donation drive in our community hall at St George’s Greek Orthodox Church – Kingston for our valued community member Zac Zacharia. Our focus is helping to help as many people as possible. I have seen that the community is looking for Stem Cell donors for 24 year old Alex. Although we are going through DKMS they all use the same register so maybe we can get a wider pool of donors.

Is it possible to advertise for people to come and visit us on Sunday 6th March between 10.30am – 2.30pm to join the register and give a sample?

If you are between the ages of 18-55 and would like to come and give a donation, possibly saving someone’s life, then please come along on Sunday 6th March from 10.30am-2.30pm. There is nothing to fear, it is just a cheek swab, so nothing too intrusive. After two years of lateral flows and PCRs, a gentle cheek swab is nothing to worry about.