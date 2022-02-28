St Panteleimon had a tough game versus Spelthorne Sports in the Combined Counties League. It was a goalless first half with both teams having their chances and not being able to exploit their opportunities.

Spelthorne were the first to score in the 52nd minute which left the Saints chasing the game and they had their chances with a late flurry where they hit the bar and had a shot saved off the line and the opposing keeper pulling off numerous saves.