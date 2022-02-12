On Wednesday, February 9, His Grace Bishop Maximos of Melitene presided over Great Vespers at the Church of the Holy Trinity and Saint Luke in Birmingham.

On Thursday, February 10, feast day of Saint Charalambos, His Grace presided over Matins and the Divine Liturgy at the Church of the Holy Transfiguration in Coventry.

On Thursday, February 10, a Bible Study session with His Grace Bishop Maximos of Melitene was held at the Cathedral of the Dormition of the Theotokos and Saint Andrew the Apostle in Birmingham.

