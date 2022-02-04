Small changes regarding the measures in place to contain COVID-16 come into effect from today, Friday, and include lifting the prohibition of entry in food and drink establishments and theatres to unvaccinated minors between 12 and 17 years of age. New measures also include changes in the criteria in place for employees of homes for the elderly and a reduction to five months in the time which should elapse before people receive their booster vaccine.

The measures were presented by the Scientific Advisory Committee and approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday.

In particular, the Cabinet decided that from February 4 onward an entry prohibition to food and drink establishments, cafeterias and theatres for unvaccinated children aged 12-17 will be lifted.

“Entry to these establishments will be allowed with a 72 hour negative PCR or rapid test, as long as they are accompanied by a fully vaccinated parent or guardian,” the press release says.

From today, February 4, onward people will also be allowed to have their booster vaccine dose administered provided that five months have passed since their last vaccine dose, instead of 5 months and two weeks in place until now.

At the same time, employees in homes for the elderly and closed structures who are vaccinated will have to present a 72 hour negative PCR or rapid test and employees who are not vaccinated will have to present a 24 hour negative PCR or rapid test.

The Ministry of Health has reiterated an appeal to citizens to be responsible and to follow to the letter all health protocols.

It is further noted that the Ministry continues to be vigilant at all times and to review all scientific and/ or epidemiological data together with the Advisory Scientific Committee.