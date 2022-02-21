Police would like to speak with witnesses to an alleged theft from a Potters Bar home

Six watches, four phones, a bag of collectable coins and a coat have been stolen from a home in Potters Bar.

Hertfordshire Constabulary would like to speak with at least one person in connection with the suspected burglary.

The items were taken on Friday (January 21) between 3.30am and 4.50am from an address in Forbes Avenue.

Damage was also caused to the front door of the home.

Detective Constable Thomas Henry, investigating, said: “We would like to speak to the man pictured as we believe he could have vital information that will help our investigation.