An eventful day for New Salamis on saturday with their captain Ryan Hervil playing his 100th game for the club.

It was important for the reds to get bavk to winning ways after a disappointing 2-2 ‘home draw versus Tring where they fought back with goals from Derek Asamosh and Harrison Georgiou.

They did it in style on saturday by beating Baldock FC 6-1.

The New Salamis goals came from Harrison Georgiou 2, Derek Asamoah, George Lutaaya and the top man for the day Ryan Hervil.Baldovk svored the goal at 6-0.