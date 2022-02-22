Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a shop fire on Oldhill Street in Stamford Hill.

Most of a ground floor shop below some flats and part of the first floor of the building were alight. Firefighters will remain on scene this afternoon damping down.

Station Commander Paul Green, who was at the scene, said: “Firefighters tackled a fire at an arts and crafts shop, which also affected a flat above. Thankfully, there are currently no reports of any injuries.

“There was heavy smoke in the area which is now subsiding.

“There are road closures in place and we urge people to avoid the area whilst we continue to work to make the scene safe.”

The Brigade was called at 1446 and the fire was under control by 1549. Fire crews from Stoke Newington, Homerton, Leyton, Islington and Tottenham fire stations attended the scene.

The fire is believed to have been caused by hot works being carried out.

