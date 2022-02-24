Schemes to build 263 new homes in Edmonton and Ponders End have moved a step closer to delivery, after we appointed a constructor partner to deliver the Council-led schemes.

As well as the new homes in the Upton and Raynham Road and Exeter Road development projects, the schemes, worth more than £126 million, will see improvements made to the estates to improve residents’ quality of life and tackle anti-social behaviour.

The majority of homes built will be affordable and homes for sale will be prioritised for local people.

Existing estate residents will be the primary beneficiaries of the schemes and will have priority in purchasing the new homes or moving into affordable properties on the new developments.

