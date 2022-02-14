Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas made it to the final of the ABN Amro-tournament in Rotterdam on Sunday, but lost against Félix Auger-Aliassime.

Greece’s star player struggled with his serve making four double-faults and only 31 of 55 first serves. His second serve performance was poorer than usual, too.

“He was playing very good tennis, producing good shots and serving incredibly well throughout the match. I wasn’t able to respond,” Tsitsipas said about his opponent.

“I wasn’t able to respond. I wasn’t able to serve well today and my percentages were so low.”

“Thank you very much,” Tsitsipas said. ” I would like to congratulate Aliassime on his first title. It’s special and I understand how he feels. Whatever effort you’ve put in has paid off. I wish you all the best and again congratulations. I wish you win more titles, but not when I’m playing at the tournament,” he added laughingly.

“The tournament would not mean as much to me if Richard Krajicek hadn’t invited me; he believed in me and every year I have the opportunity to come here. My team who are beside me. It’s beautiful to have them here, they are people that I love by my side. There are several people who were not here today like my parents. Without them I wouldn’t be here today. Thank you Netherlands, I hope I see you again next year.”

Meanwhile in Russia top-seeded Maria Sakkari was defeated by second seed Anett Kontaveit 5-7, 7-6 (4), 7-5 in the final of the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy, a loss that left her visibly upset. In a match that lasted nearly three hours, Kontaveit had an early 5-2 lead in the first set, only for Sakkari to win the final five games and take the set 7-5.

In the second set, Sakkari led 2-0, but Kontaveit made it 3-3 and went on to take the set 7-6 in a tiebreak.

The third set evolved exactly as the first, with Sakkari taking a 5-2 lead, only this time Kontaveit came back to take then ext five games and win the final set 7-5.

“This is quite familiar. Anett, here we are again. It’s disappointing for me, but you truly deserve it. You played great tennis and showed great character,” Sakkari said after the match.

“For those who don’t know it, we are really good friends and I am so happy for you and your achievements. I’m happy for your team. You are an amazing player, but you are also a very good human, which for me, is far more important. Congratulations.”

Sakkari’s heartfelt speech brought tears to Kontaveit’s eyes, who in turn, got even more emotional, struggling to finish her speech.

“I want to thank you all. It’s one of the best, or the best for all of us in the year. I am proud and happy I have participated and that you treated us in the best possible way,” Sakkari continued.

“I want to thank my entire team. I know you believe in me. I also want to thank my family back home. Lastly, a big thank you to each and everyone of you that came here every day.”