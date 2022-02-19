Firefighters were called to a partial roof collapse at the O2 events venue in Greenwich.

Strong winds caused by Storm Eunice had partially torn the canvas roof from the building.

Around 1,000 people were evacuated from the building before the Brigade arrived. Fortunately, there were no repots of any injuries.

Station Commander Chris Kamara, who was at the scene, said: “Firefighters cordoned off the area to ensure no one was injured by any further falling debris.

“There has been no actual collapse or structural damage to the building, but due to the nature of the canvas material which covers the O2, it has come loose in high winds and looks quite dramatic.

“Crews have made the scene safe and the O2 is now closed until further notice.”

The Brigade was called at 1329 and the incident was over fore fighters by 1407. One fire engine from East Greenwich Fire Station was at the scene.