Revenue from tourism for the period of January – November 2021 in Cyprus amounted to €1.46 billion, marking an increase of 281% compared with the respective period of 2020, the Statistical Service of Cyprus (Cystat) has said.

However, revenue from tourism for the eleven months of 2021 was down by 44.5% compared with the pre-Covid levels (January – November 2019), Cystat added.

On the basis of the results of the Passenger Survey carried out by Cystat, in November 2021, revenue from tourism amounted to €104.2 million in November 2021 compared to €6,6 million in November 2020 and €95 million in November 2019.