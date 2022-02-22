With the UEFA Women’s Euros coming to England this summer, and major broadcasting deals struck with the BBC and Sky to show women’s football, you may be wondering what you need to know to get you up to speed with one of England’s fastest growing sports.

Most football clubs have a women’s team, but their rankings don’t necessarily mirror the Premiership. The Women’s Super League is the equivalent of the Premier League with Arsenal Women currently sitting at the top and Chelsea Women hot on their heels. There are also some surprises as Liverpool Women are not in the top league but are currently running away with the Championship title in the league below. And with just twelve teams in each league, there’s only room for one promotion and one relegation each season and no playoffs for those reaching the top spots in the table, so there really is everything to play for.

If you’re looking to impress with your newfound knowledge of women’s football, a few names to watch are Samantha Kerr of Chelsea who has so far netted 9 goals this season, and Arsenal’s Vivianne MIedema with a total of 8 goals scored.

You can catch the next games on Wednesday 2nd March with Aston Villa Women facing Everton Women, and Arsenal Women playing 6th placed Reading Women.

Maria Georgiou