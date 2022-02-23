The public consultation has launched and will close on 21 March. Three separate planning applications for the overall site will be submitted later in 2022.

Information and a feedback form are available online. A series of five events are also taking place for the local community to find out more and ask any questions they may have before giving their views. The three planning applications will comprise:

Brookfield Riverside

Sovereign Centros along with its development partner Peveril Securities are progressing plans for a sustainability focused, lifestyle-led, mixed-use retail and leisure development to create a new town centre for the Borough of Broxbourne. Plans include proposals for an exciting mix of shops, cafes and restaurants along with new leisure concepts at the heart of the town centre. Designed to integrate into the local natural surroundings, the development seeks to open up the New River waterway to create a waterside focal point where plans for a civic hub, landmark office development and hotel are also propose

Brookfield Garden Village

Hertfordshire County Council and Borough of Broxbourne are proposing plans for a garden village to include local facilities and services including:

• Up to 1,250 new homes, including up to 40% affordable housing

• A three-form entry primary school

• Open space for leisure and recreation

• A neighbourhood centre containing local shops and facilities

• The relocation of the Halfhide Lane gypsy site and allotments, the recycling centre and Borough of Broxbourne’s depot

• A blue light services hub

Cheshunt Golf Course

Parts of the golf course will be re-configured to make way for a new road into Brookfield Town Centre. The golf course will remain an 18-hole course.

Councillor Lewis Cocking, Leader of Borough of Broxbourne said:

This development will be transformational for the Borough and will bring significant social and economic benefits to local people. I am delighted that the project has reached this crucial stage. The developments will create much-needed housing and affordable homes, a variety of leisure and retail facilities, including a new cinema and up to 2,000 permanent new jobs. This will not only be good for the local economy, but will also have environmental benefits; the new town centre will be fully integrated with the public transport, cycling and walking networks and local people will no longer have to travel outside of the area for their shopping and leisure needs. The consultation events provide an opportunity for residents and businesses to fully understand the vision for the proposed new town centre and to have their questions answered. I urge as many members of the public as possible to attend one of the events.

Richard Roberts, Leader of Hertfordshire County Council and Chair of Hertfordshire Growth Board, said:

It is absolutely vital that as many people as possible attend one of the information events and have their say on the plans for the Brookfield Riverside and Garden Village schemes. These are incredibly innovative and important projects as they demonstrate our commitment to ensuring Hertfordshire remains a wonderful place for families to live, work and learn. We are committed to making sure that our county is home to well-designed, sustainable and thriving communities, and the Brookfield developments are excellent examples of how collaborative working can bring new places forward to make our residents’ lives even better.

Chris Geaves, Chief Executive of Sovereign Centros, said:

We and Peveril Securities are delighted to be working with our development partners, Borough of Broxbourne and Hertfordshire County Council, and excited about presenting our proposals for Brookfield Riverside to the residents of Broxbourne and the wider community. This is a transformative urban regeneration project, and we are keen to meet as many local people as possible during the month-long consultation and to hear their views. The local community’s feedback will be vital in shaping our plans for the new town centre.

The emerging masterplan for Brookfield Riverside and Garden Village and Cheshunt Golf Course will be available for local residents to view at the following locations:

Laura Trott Leisure Centre – Thursday 3 March, 4-7.30pm

Cheshunt Park Golf Centre – Saturday 5 March 10am-3pm

Online Zoom Webinar – Tuesday 8 March 6-7pm (email [email protected] to register)

to register) Borough of Broxbourne Council Chambers – Wednesday 9 March 3-7.30pm

Brookfield Tesco Car Park – Saturday 12 March 11am-2pm

The plans can also be viewed online at www.brookfield-consultation.co.uk