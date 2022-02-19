President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades is scheduling a series of visits in the coming weeks while foreign dignitaries are expected to visit Cyprus too. The aim is to upgrade the status of the Republic of Cyprus in the international arena and also to inform about Turkey’s provocative actions in the region.

A written statement by the Director of the President’s Press Office, Andreas Iosif, says that the visits are part of the President’s efforts to further upgrade the Republic of Cyprus at the international political arena, pointing out the role which it has in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region and also in the framework of the EU.

Through these meetings, the statement adds, President Anastasiades is seeking to inform about Turkey’s provocative actions in the region, the efforts which the Greek Cypriot side is making to resume the negotiating procedure, the Confidence Building Measures that have been proposed and generally the efforts of the Republic of Cyprus to defend international legality and initiatives that the country is developing in this direction.

The President’s first stop is Dubai. President Anastasiades will have a series of meetings with the Emirate’s officials in the framework of EXPO 2020.

The trip takes on even more significance, bearing in mind the prospects for cooperation between Cyprus and the UAE in a wide range of areas of common interest.

President Anastasiades is also scheduling a visit to Saudi Arabia as both countries are looking forward to further develop their already close relations as the President remarked this week when the Kingdom’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan paid a call to the President during his visit to Cyprus.

The Republic of Cyprus and Saudi Arabia are strengthening their bilateral relations, especially in the fields of external policy, security and trade investments.

From 10-11 March, President Anastasiades will be in Paris for the Informal meeting of heads of state or government, where Investments and Development will be examined.

The statement adds that the meeting in the framework of the French Presidency is of great significance where decisions will be taken on the new European development model.

From 24-25 March, President Anastasiades will be in Brussels for the European Council summit.

Meanwhile, important dignitaries are expected to visit Cyprus. Vice president of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas will meet President Anastasiades on Monday and the Cyprus issue and migration will be on the agenda.

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog will visit Cyprus on 2 March and the two leaders are expected to review the already excellent relations and cooperation both on bilateral and trilateral levels.

They will also examine current regional developments, issues pertaining to Energy and the Cyprus problem.