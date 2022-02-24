Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, who is visiting Dubai heading a large delegation of Ministers and other officials, will visit on Thursday EXPO 2020, where a Cyprus pavilion operates, and will participate in an event for Cyprus` National Day, which he will address.



A Cyprus business forum will also take place on the same day, during which the President will deliver a speech. The forum is entitled “Cyprus: A gateway to the EU”. Ministers and other officials from Cyprus will speak about the Cyprus economy, will present Cyprus as a financial center and a gateway to the EU as well as opportunities for investments in Cyprus, while they will also discuss about digitalization and innovation. A discussion with foreign investors will also take place.

Moreover, Cyprus and UAE are expected to sign MoUs on maritime transport, cyber security and diplomatic training

Anastasiades is accompanied in Dubai by the Ministers of Finance, Energy, Defence, Agriculture and Transport, the Deputy Ministers of Tourism, Shipping and Research, the Deputy Minister to the President and the Deputy Government Spokesperson. Cypriot businesspeople are also in Dubai apart from the state official