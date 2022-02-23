Thursday 24th February 2022
Premier League
Arsenal v Wolves 19.45pm Amazon Prime
Friday 25th February 2022
Premier League
Southampton v Norwich 20.00pm Sky Sports
Cyprus Football League
Pafos v Aris
Omonia v Apoel
Saturday 26th February 2022
Premier League
Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur 12.30pm BT Sport
Brentford v Newcastle United 15.00pm
Brighton v Aston Villa 15.00pm
Crystal Palace v Burnley 15.00pm
Manchester United v Watford 15.00pm
Everton v Manchester City 17.30pm Sky Sports
League One
Leyton Orient v Carlisle 15.00pm
National League
Halifax v Barnet 15.00pm
Isthmian League
Haringey Borough v Merstham 15.00pm
Combined Counties League
St Panteleimon v Spelthorne Sports 15.00pm Enfield FC, The Queen Elizabeth Stadium, Donkey Lane, Enfield, EN1 3PL
Cyprus football
AEK v Ael
Apollon v Anorthosis
Sunday 27th February 2022
Carabao Cup Final
Chelsea v Liverpool 16.30pm Wembley Stadium Sky Sports
Premier League
West Ham v Wolves 14.00pm Sky Sports
KOPA League
Olympia v Pantel 10.15am Whittington Park, Holloway road,
London, N19 4RS
Omonia v Apoel 11.30am Powerleague Enfield, Edmonton County School, Enfield, EN1 1HQ
Nissi FC v Komi Kebir 12.00pm Enfield Fields, Great Cambridge Road, Enfield EN1 3SD
Cyprus Football
Doxa v Paeek
Olympiakos v Ethnikos Achna
Tuesday 1st March 2022
League One
Colchester v Leyton Orient 19.45pm
Isthmian League
Corinthian Casuals v Haringey Borough 19.45pm
Spartan South Midlands League
Harefield v New Salamis 19.45pm
Premier League, local and community and Cyprus fixtures
Thursday 24th February 2022