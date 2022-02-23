Thursday 24th February 2022

Premier League

Arsenal v Wolves 19.45pm Amazon Prime

Friday 25th February 2022

Premier League

Southampton v Norwich 20.00pm Sky Sports

Cyprus Football League

Pafos v Aris

Omonia v Apoel

Saturday 26th February 2022

Premier League

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur 12.30pm BT Sport

Brentford v Newcastle United 15.00pm

Brighton v Aston Villa 15.00pm

Crystal Palace v Burnley 15.00pm

Manchester United v Watford 15.00pm

Everton v Manchester City 17.30pm Sky Sports

League One

Leyton Orient v Carlisle 15.00pm

National League

Halifax v Barnet 15.00pm

Isthmian League

Haringey Borough v Merstham 15.00pm

Combined Counties League

St Panteleimon v Spelthorne Sports 15.00pm Enfield FC, The Queen Elizabeth Stadium, Donkey Lane, Enfield, EN1 3PL

Cyprus football

AEK v Ael

Apollon v Anorthosis

Sunday 27th February 2022

Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea v Liverpool 16.30pm Wembley Stadium Sky Sports

Premier League

West Ham v Wolves 14.00pm Sky Sports

KOPA League

Olympia v Pantel 10.15am Whittington Park, Holloway road,

London, N19 4RS

Omonia v Apoel 11.30am Powerleague Enfield, Edmonton County School, Enfield, EN1 1HQ

Nissi FC v Komi Kebir 12.00pm Enfield Fields, Great Cambridge Road, Enfield EN1 3SD

Cyprus Football

Doxa v Paeek

Olympiakos v Ethnikos Achna

Tuesday 1st March 2022

League One

Colchester v Leyton Orient 19.45pm

Isthmian League

Corinthian Casuals v Haringey Borough 19.45pm

Spartan South Midlands League

Harefield v New Salamis 19.45pm