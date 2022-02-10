Eight business operators and 13 individuals were reported by the police during the last 24 hours in a total of 1,804 checks carried out in all districts for violations of measures against the further spread of Covid-19.

A representative of the Police Press Office told CNA that six individuals and five businesses were fined during 449 checks in the Nicosia district.

In Limassol, two individuals and two businesses were fined during a total of 234 checks in the district, while in Larnaca, one citizen and one business were booked during 439 checks carried out in the district.

In Pafos, one citizen was fined against during 117 checks, while another three citizen fines were reported in the Famagusta district where 311 checks were carried out. No fines were reported during 162 checks in the Morphou district.

Finally, 92 traffic controls were carried out without any fines.