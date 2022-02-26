Peter Andre and wife Emily hit the slopes with all four of his children – Junior, 16, Princess, 14, Amelia, eight and five-year-old Theo – on a Crystal Ski Holiday in Borovets, Bulgaria during their half-term holiday.

Adding a photo to his Instagram story, proud dad Pete said it was “literally heaven”.

He revealed that as well as skiing, the family had taking advantage of everything on offer in the resort, from snowmobiling and horse riding to tobogganing and even enjoyed a Valentine’s Day meal together.

“I had no idea Bulgaria is a ski destination and it’s been wonderful,” shared Peter.

“We were originally going to France, but entry requirements meant we couldn’t as Junior wasn’t able to get his second vaccination in time. We had to find an alternative and I’m so grateful we did. Bulgaria has been amazing – the people, the food, the place, and of course, the skiing. We are definitely coming back.”

The singer recommends a ski holiday as a special bonding experience: “Go as a family; it’s such a good bonding experience because you’re doing activities together. The kids can learn on the nursery slopes, you can all learn – even the adults. It’s how we learned – on the green runs.

“It really is a special holiday. You eat together, you ski together, and you’re laughing because someone is falling but you’re all egging each other on to do better. Then you go off and do something like tobogganing together. There’s just so many things that you can do.”