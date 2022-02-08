Home
Parents should check if they need to make a late EU #SettlementScheme application on behalf of their children
Posted on
8 February 2022
The EU Settlement Scheme application deadline has passed.
Parents should check if they need to make a late EU
#SettlementScheme
application on behalf of their children, even if you have applied for yourself.
Apply now at
https://www.gov.uk/settled…/applying-for-settled-status
#signupandprepare
