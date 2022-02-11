Detectives investigating the murder of Sven Badzak are releasing images of two males they wish to speak to in connection with their enquires.Sven, aged 22, died after being attacked and stabbed in Willesden Lane, Kilburn at approximately 17:40hrs on Saturday, 6 February 2021. A then 16-year-old male was also stabbed.

Although three males have been charged, the police investigation continues.

Detective believe a number of suspects are outstanding and wish to speak to the two males shown. The images were captured near the scene, shortly before the murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “More than a year has passed since this horrific incident that took a young man from his family and our investigation remains ongoing.

“Sven’s family deserve justice and we will not rest until we identify those responsible and bring them all before the courts.

“We would ask anyone – especially those in Kilburn and the wider area near where the incident took place – to take a careful look at these images to check whether you know who these males are and if you saw them in the vicinity of Willesden Lane on 6 February 2021.”

Anybody with information relating to this investigation should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5580/06FEB21.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

