An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 shook Cyprus on Wednesday evening, the Geological Survey Department said, with no damage or injuries reported.

The quake occurred at 11:04 p.m. and its epicenter was 53 km off the island’s western coast at a depth of 24 km. It was felt in Paphos district and in a lesser extent in Limassol and Nicosia districts as well as in eastern Cyprus and the south coast of Turkey.

The quake was described as an aftershock of the 6.5 on the Richter scale of the 11th of January.

Acting Director of the Cyprus Geological Survey Department, Christodoulos Hadjigeorgiou said last night’s quake occurred in the same area of the 11th January jolt. He told CNA that Cyprus is in a seismic area where quakes can occur at any moment, however, he urged the public to be on alert and act calmly.

He said the aftershock activity might last for two to three months and this is confirmed by the aftershocks that have already occurred.

Answering a question, he said regular aftershocks indicate that the energy is being released without big earthquakes that could be destructive and this is positive.

He also said it is not unprecedented to have aftershocks following a 6.5 quake earlier in January. This is a phenomenon that occurs everywhere, he added.

Last night’s quake occurred after another aftershock on 28th January which measures 4.5 on the Richter scale.

Meanwhile, the Civil Defence department said no damage has been recorded so far after communication with the district commands in Paphos and Limassol.

Civil Defence Spokesperson Olivia Michaelidou said that all relevant authorities were contacted and no damage of any concern has occurred.