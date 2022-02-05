New Salamis go top of the Spartan South Midlands League after beating Letchworth Green 2-0 away.

They are one point in front of Risborough Rovers who are second one point behind and two games in hand.

New Salamis will be looking to continue to be top and hopefully be promoted to the Isthmian League.

Their first gosl came in the 15th minute through a Elijah shot just inside the box. The second came in the 55th minute from an Antonio Michael cross who found Charne to score with a phenomenal header. The msnager Richard Georgiou will be plesed with this result.