New Salamis players say thank you to the outgoing Chairman Michalakis Michael who has been a legend to them by beating London Colney 3-0 and holding their top spot in the Spartan South Midlands Premier League.

Goals coming from Harrison Georgiou and Charlie Georgiou grabbed the rebound from the keepers save and slotting it into the goal.and Lewis who tagged onto a Derek Asamoah pass and tapped it home.