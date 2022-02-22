New Salamis had their Annual General meeting on Monday February the 21st 2022 at their clubhouse in Myddleton Road,Wood Green,London N22,

The meeting was chaired by the current Chairman Michalakis Michael a minutes silence was held in memory of the late Kyriacos Spyrris a previous club Chairman and committee member.

Michalakis Michael then went onto speak about the clubs rise from the Sunday KOPA League and now on top of the Spartan South Midlands League and if they get promoted they will be playing in the Isthmian League.They also have a thriving youth club that now has several teams playing in the Watford Friendly League.

The Chairman Michalakis Michael stepped down and would not be standing for reelection and thanked the club members for their support.

The Club financial accounts were reported by the treasurer Athos Aristidou followed by questions from the club members on the finances and the status of the club.

Bambos Charalambous then took the chair and an election followed the new committee is as followed Chairman Stathis Efstathiou, Secretary Lysandros Demetriou and treasurer Athos Aristidou.

Committee members Sotiris Louca, Chris Charalambous,Pany Panayiotou, Poly Christofides, Tony Paraschou, Serge Costa, Mario Georgiou, Joe Neophytou, George Artimatis, Chris Kalli,MIchali Papageorgiou and Aristos Aristidou.

