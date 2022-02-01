The Annual General meeting of New Salamis FC will be taking place this year on Monday 21st February 2022 7pm at New Salamis Clubhouse at 68 Myddleton Rd, London N22 8NW.

For more information telephone 07734167209.

New Salamis are welcoming new members to be part of this prestigious Club that have won numerous cups at Sunday League level through the KOPA League and won the top London Cuos and the FA All England Cup.

New Salamis are now playing at a very high level in Saturday football second placed in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier.New Salamis also able to play in the FA Cup and FA Vase.

New Salamis are also four levels below playing in the Football League anyone who enjoys football it is a chance not to be missed.