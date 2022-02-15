Hertfordshire County Council and Sullivan Buses are stepping in to provide a new bus service to cover the majority of the existing 84 service, which is being withdrawn by Metroline at the beginning of April.

Since Metroline confirmed their decision to cease operating the 84 route between Barnet and St Albans, We have been working hard with other operators, through the Intalink Partnership, to find the best solution for an alternative service to maintain this important public transport link.

Sullivan Buses have agreed to register a new route covering the Potters Bar to St Albans section of the route, which will be run with financial support from us. The new service will begin on 2 April 2022.

Phil Bibby, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “I know residents will be pleased that we’ve been able to find a solution that preserves the majority of the 84 route. We’ve listened to the feedback since Metroline announced the closure of the 84 route and we understand how important this service is to local people. I am really pleased that we have been able to work through the Intalink Partnership and find a way of continuing to fund this service and maintain this important public transport link in the county. We want to make it easy for people to choose public transport, and funding services like this is one way we can do that.”

More details of the service and timetable will be provided soon. Discussions are continuing with Transport for London about how to provide an alternative link between Potters Bar and Barnet.

Find details of bus services in Hertfordshire, including full timetables and route maps