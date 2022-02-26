On Saturday 19th February, members of the Executive Committee from the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK met with Presidential Commissioner Mr Photis Photiou, during his working visit to London to mark and celebrate International Greek Language Day. Also in attendance were High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus in the UK, Mr Andreas Kakouris, and the Consul General Mr Theodoros Gotsis.

During the meeting, the Federation representatives and Mr Photiou discussed priorities for the upcoming year. This included topics such as how to respond to and address the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in our community and the return of in-person flagship events.

Members also discussed how best to address and combat the misleading information promoted by the occupation regime and its leader Ersin Tatar, who are advocating for two state solution. Ideas were also exchanged on how to successfully organise the return of the in-person World Conference of NEPOMAK and Central Council of POMAK & PSEKA in Nicosia on 26-29 July.

The Federation was represented by its President Christos Karaolis, Vice Presidents Andreas Papaevripides (POMAK President), Bambos Charalambous and Michalis Ellinas, General Secretary Michael Kashis, Executive Secretary Andreas Karaolis, and Executive Members Susie Constantinides. and Adrian Patsalos (NEPOMAK UK President).