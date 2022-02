The Police are requesting information that might help finding MILANDOU LUKEBA, 17, from Congo and ADAM MOHAMMED, 17, from Somalia, who have been missing from their place of residence in Nicosia since 20 February 2022. A photo of Lukeba is being released but it has not been possible to find a photo of Mohammed so far.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Nicosia CID at 22-802222 or the citizen line at 1460 or the nearest Police Station.

In Cyprus