Firefighters were called to a collapse at a pub on Roach Road in Hackney Wick.

A mezzanine floor in a single storey pub collapsed. Around 50 people left the building before the Brigade arrived. Thirteen people were treated at the scene and four of them were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

Station Commander Sacha Clement, who was at the scene, said: “Firefighters carried out a systematic search of the building and rescued seven people from inside.

“They were trapped on the remaining part of the mezzanine floor and crews used a ladder to bridge between the floor and the internal staircase to get them safely out of the building.

“We worked with our emergency services partners and a number of people were treated at the scene and taken to hospital.”

The Brigade was called at 1650 and the incident was over for firefighters by 1910. Three fire engines from Homerton, Bethnal Green and Leyton fire stations and two fire rescue units from East Ham and Edmonton fire stations were at the scene.