As the Metropolitan Police Service redoubles its efforts to rebuild trust in the communities it serves, it is also recruiting hundreds more new officers to be part of the team protecting London.

As we face a final year of funded growth, now is the time for those who share the Met’s values of professionalism, integrity, compassion and courage to make a difference and bring those values to life serving Londoners.

As of next month, the Met will have more officers than at any time in our history, and we are more diverse than we have ever been – which we know is important for the communities we serve and for everyone in the Met. The funding for these additional officers is through a Police Uplift programme, to recruit an additional 1,800 officers by March 2023, double the normal amount of officers we recruit in a year.

To help ensure we meet the scale of these ambitions quickly enough – by the end of March 2023 – the Met has temporarily lifted the London Residency Criteria (LRC) – meaning those who want to join us and make a difference do not need only to have lived or studied in London.

It comes as the Met yesterday, Monday, 14 February, introduced a second tranche of town centre teams. In October 2021, the Met announced London was to get an additional 650 police officers to work solely in busy public places and other areas, including those where women and girls often feel unsafe.

Five hundred of these officers will form town centre teams across the capital and will be based permanently in busy neighbourhoods, while 150 officers will join London’s dedicated ward officers – commonly referred to as ‘bobbies on the beat’.

The town centre teams follow the creation of 12 Predatory Offender Units in 2020, which continue to focus on the most dangerous offenders who present the highest harm to women and girls.

The Met remains committed to meeting its targets for 21 per cent of its officers to be from under-represented groups by 2024 and 28 per cent by 2030. So, alongside welcoming applications from outside London, you’ll see even more effort from us working within and alongside London’s communities to inspire people to choose a career in the Met. The focus on recruiting Londoners to police London remains our aim and we’ll be seeking to re-introduce London Residency at the earliest point we can.

Today, we have nearly 4,000 more officers than at the start of 2019 – and it shows. From January to December 2021, compared with the same period prior to the pandemic in 2019, homicides decreased by 13 per cent, knife crime by 32 per cent, knife crime with injury by 20 per cent, knife injury by 27 per cent, gun crime by 35 per cent and lethal barrel discharges by 21 per cent.

The additional officers, joining us this year, will help us reduce even more crime, bring even more offenders to justice and help us continue to transform the Met.