A man has been charged with the murder of Seun McMillan who was fatally stabbed in Enfield in 2017.

Jarrad O’Field – 24 (03.05.97) of no fixed abode was charged with murder on Tuesday, 15 February after arriving on a flight from Canada at Heathrow Airport.

O’Field has also been charged with conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs. This relates to a separate matter.

He is due to appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 16 February.