Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Donovan Allen in Enfield have charged a man with his murder.

[B] Timothy Adeoye, 18 (31.03.03) of no fixed address was charged on Saturday, 12 February with murder.

He was also charged with three counts of attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and threatening a person with a blade in a public place. These charges relate to additional incidents on Monday, 7 February.

He will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 14 February.

Police were called at 18:10hrs on Monday, 7 February to reports of a stabbing on Ayley Croft in Enfield. Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and found Donovan injured.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he sadly died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination held on Wednesday, 9 February found that Donovan died from a single stab wound to the chest.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating and enquiries are ongoing.

A 14-year-old male [A] was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He has since been released on bail until a date in early March.

