Life under Frank Lampard is fully underway at Everton after their new manager held his first training session with the squad on Monday afternoon.

Lampard seen here with our Michael Yiakoumi was unveiled as their new boss on Monday at 1.30pm, signing a two-and-half year deal with the Toffees.

And by 3pm that day, he was in the thick of things as he oversaw training ahead of Saturday’s clash against Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round.

Frank Lampard (left) held his first Everton training session as their boss on Monday afternoon

+10

View gallery

Frank Lampard (left) held his first Everton training session as their boss on Monday afternoon

The 43-year-old signed a two-and-a-half year deal to manage the Toffees earlier that Monday

+10

View gallery

The 43-year-old signed a two-and-a-half year deal to manage the Toffees earlier that Monday

Lampard speaks with Andros Townsend (left), Anthony Gordon (centre) and Richarlison

+10

View gallery

Lampard speaks with Andros Townsend (left), Anthony Gordon (centre) and Richarlison

The 43-year-old was a picture of happiness as he put his newly-inherited squad through their paces at their Finch Farm base.

During one small-sided possession drill, Lampard could be heard shouting encouragement as he told players to ‘enjoy the ball’.

Joining Lampard on the sidelines of training were his backroom team of assistant manager Joe Edwards as well as first-team coaches Paul Clement and Chris Jones – with the latter also head of performance.

Duncan Ferguson and Alan Kelly have remained as part of the backroom staff from the Rafael Benitez era – with the Spaniard sacked a fortnight ago after a run of one win in 13 matches.

Upon joining, Lampard said: ‘It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club the size and tradition of Everton Football Club.

‘I’m very hungry to get started. After speaking to the owner, Chairman and the Board, I very much felt their passion and ambition. I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together.

‘You can feel the passion Everton fans have for their club. That will be hugely important. As a team – the competitive level that the Premier League brings and the position we are in the table – we certainly need that. It’s a two-way thing.

‘I think Everton is a unique club in that you can really understand what the fans want to see. The first thing they want is fight and desire and that must always be our baseline.

‘My first message to the players will be that we have to do this together. We’ll try to do our job and I know the fans will be there backing us.’

Lampard was unveiled by the club on Monday afternoon and he called it a ‘huge honour’

Everton ‘s owner Farhad Moshiri, said: ‘I am really delighted that Frank has joined us. He is an impressive young man and off the pitch.

‘He has played at the very highest level of the game and has football in his blood. He impressed us all greatly during the thorough interview process and we’re all ready to give him all of our support as he looks to give the team an immediate boost.

Meanwhile chairman Bill Kenwright added: ‘Frank impressed us greatly throughout our process, coming across as a modern, ambitious and exciting young manager. He expressed a clear vision on how he wants to take the club forward and, importantly, a tremendous passion and genuine enthusiasm to join us.

‘I’m sure Evertonians will give him the special welcome that only they can and will be looking forward to giving him and his coaching staff a warm Goodison welcome next weekend.’

It is Lampard’s first job since being sacked by Chelsea a year ago, following a mixed spell in charge of the club he appeared 648 times for as a player.

He took over at Stamford Bridge in July 2019 with the Blues in the midst of a transfer ban and integrated several young players into the side such as Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham as Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League and reached the FA Cup final in his debut campaign.

However, Lampard found the second season more difficult and was sacked in January 2021 after a run of five defeats in eight games which had left the club ninth in the table.

The 43-year-old’s only other previous job came at Derby County, who he led to the Championship play-off final in the 2018-19 season.

Lampard takes over at Goodison Park with Everton currently 16th in the Premier League table and only four points above the relegation zone