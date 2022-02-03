LGBT+ History Month has got underway in Haringey and to celebrate the borough’s unique and rich LGBTQ+ heritage Haringey Council has launched a new website showcasing and helping you to access a range of resources.

LGBTQ+ 365 is a new online facility that brings all things LGBTQ+ together in one place, from Haringey’s own history and events taking place across the borough to projects and ways you can get involved with local organisations and networks.

The new resource highlights Haringey’s strong history of battling discrimination and celebrating equality, with a timeline of key events in the borough’s LGBTQ+ history and a suite of special LGBTQ+ heritage resources that can be accessed all year round.

As well as the new website, Haringey Council is marking this year’s LGBT+ History Month with a programme of events across the borough and online throughout the month of February, including film screenings, discussion groups, workshops and much more.

Cllr Peray Ahmet, Leader of Haringey Council, said:

LGBT+ History Month is an important occasion to recognise and remember the important contribution that LGBTQ+ communities have made to Haringey’s identity. But LGBTQ+ history shouldn’t be something we only talk about for one month of the year, which is why we’re proud to launch LGBTQ+ 365.

From pioneering campaigners like Femi Otitoju, who led the country’s first Lesbian and Gay Unit, to the first same-sex couples to marry in our borough, Haringey’s LGBTQ+ history is full of inspiring figures and important milestones. And the struggle for equality continues today with the fight for trans recognition, including the implementation of the council’s Trans Equality Policy last year.

I hope this new resource gives Haringey residents the opportunity to learn and reflect on our borough’s rich LGBTQ+ heritage.

Explore the LGBTQ+ 365 website here: www.haringey.gov.uk/lgbtqplus365