AKEL was represented by Stavri Kalpsidiotou, member of the C.C. of AKEL and the Cyprus problem Office of the Party, and Elias Demetriou, member of the C.C. of AKEL and Head of the Rapprochement Bureau of the Party.

The Joint Communiqué follows:

“Leaders and representatives of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political parties participating in the bi-communal meetings have returned today to their usual meeting place in the Ledra Palace Hotel in the buffer zone.

Today’s meeting was the last one held in the presence of outgoing Slovak Ambassador Mr. Ján Škoda. Therefore, political parties expressed their gratitude and appreciation to Slovak diplomacy and Slovak Embassy for their commitment to the bi-communal dialogue and to the solution to the Cyprus problem. The Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political parties on this occasion also agreed on the importance of continuing the discussions under the auspices of the bi-communal dialogue and on the added value of the bi-communal dialogue towards a contribution to the resolution of the Cyprus problem.

The Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political parties also expressed concern about the ongoing developments between Russia and Ukraine and called on all actors involved to respect international law and keep the channels for dialogue and diplomacy open.”



