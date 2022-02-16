Transport, Communications and Works Minister Yiannis Karousos described as significant the re-opening on Wednesday of the newly upgraded and renovated Archaeological Museum of Larnaca, closed for five years.

Speaking to the press during the opening ceremony, he said it is a significant day for the town and Larnaca district but also for the island’s cultural heritage. The Museum reoperates and has been renovated and upgraded completely offering visitors a unique experience, free admission and is open during the weekends.

The museum was ready to reopen in 2020, but with only one wing renovated. For this reason, he added, a decision was taken to carry out a complete renovation, making it also accessible for people with disabilities and complete with all infrastructure and services that modern museums have.

Thanking the head of the Antiquities Department as well as the Museums’ curator and all people who worked hard to keep the deadlines, Karousos reminded President Nicos Anastasiades’ commitment to invest in culture with projects and policies that highlight our pride for our cultural wealth and history.

He urged local authorities in Larnaca to work to increase the number of people visiting Larnaca Museum.

All exhibits in the museum have been unearthed in Larnaca district, depicting the area’s archaeological history and wealth and invited locals and foreigners to visit it.

Larnaca Mayor Andreas Vyras said that today is an important day for the city as its museum reopens after many years. Larnaca hides a historic and archaeological wealth which is now reflected by the museum.

Vyras said that in cooperation with the Ministry and other Larnaca authorities they are working to develop important activities such as unification of Larnaca`s archaeological sites. Tenders will be announced soon for this reason.

He also said that funds have been secured by the EU structured Funds to promote the town’s antiquities while together with the competent state bodies they will work to find solutions to promote the wealth and history of Larnaca district.

Larnaca Toursm Development (ETAP) President Dinos Lefkaritis also said “at last the museum has opened” and said ETAP will contribute to the museum.

The Archaeological Museum of the Larnaca District is located near the centre of town. Inaugurated in 1969, it originally consisted of two exhibition rooms. In 1987 and 1988 the Museum was enriched with new rooms and finds. Today it consists of four galleries where the disposition of objects follows a chronological succession so that the visitor may have a more complete picture of the historical development of the city of Kition and the District of Larnaca in general, its website said.